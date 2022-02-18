Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Australia wins toss and will bowl in 4th T20 vs Sri Lanka

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 16:12
Glenn Maxwell of Australia, left, bats against Sri Lanka, during their T20 cricket match in Canberra, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image vi...

Glenn Maxwell of Australia, left, bats against Sri Lanka, during their T20 cricket match in Canberra, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image vi...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to put Sri Lanka in to bat in the fourth Twenty20 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The home side made multiple changes after having wrapped up the five-match series with a win in Canberra on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson plays his first game of the series, with fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood resting before the test tour of Pakistan beginning in early March.

Legspinner Adam Zampa returns to the lineup after sitting out the last match.

Australia won the first game by 20 runs and the second in a Super Over in Sydney on Sunday after the scores were level at the end of the regulation overs. Australia won the third game by six wickets on Tuesday in Canberra.

___

Lineups:

Australia: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (captain), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-18 17:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
"