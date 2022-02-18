Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/18 15:25
Valentyna Konstantynovska, 79 years-old, holds a weapon during basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukra...
A young woman handles a weapon during basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, in ...
Surfer Eric Rebiere from France goes airborne exiting a wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge big wave surfing competition at Praia do Norte, or North ...
Mental health patients look through broken windows at the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center on the outskirts of the capital Harare, Tuesday, Jan, 18, ...
A man takes cough medicine used as a drug in Mbare, Harare, in this Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. In Zimbabwe, the COVID-19 pandemic has driven up mental h...
People hold Ukrainian flags as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Rus...
A demonstrator kicks in a tear gas grenade during a protest on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 in Paris. Paris police intercepted a...
Boolo Aadan, 63, who fled drought-stricken areas, holds her 9 month old grandchild outside the tent where they now live at a makeshift camp on the out...
Participants join hands to build the base of a human tower at the "diada Castellera'' during the Saint Eulàlia celebrations in Barcelona, Spain, Frida...
A US serviceman stands at attention during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea...
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Cameron Norrie of Britain in their quarterfinal men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tourna...
Real Madrid's David Alaba, right, tries to block a shot from PSG's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match betw...
Alia Bhatt, who stars in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', poses for a portrait during the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Ge...
A bachelorette party poses for pictures along the promenade des Anglais in Nice, southern France, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The theme of the Carnival's 1...
The roof of an apartment building is blown onto a car during a storm in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursda...
A tree is photographed emerged due to drought at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Large sections of Spain are ex...

FEB. 11 – 17, 2022

From tension between Russia and Ukraine, protests against virus restrictions in France, drought in Somalia — as well as Spain and Portugal — to the Berlin International Film Festival opening, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Chief Photographer for Germany and Austria Markus Schreiber.

