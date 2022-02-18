Poland encourages businesses to seek new ways of cooperating with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an interview with Indian media, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said his country was seeking new possibilities to promote economic cooperation with Taiwan, reports said Friday (Feb. 18).

News channel WION asked Przydacz during a live interview Wednesday (Feb. 16) whether Poland had any plans to follow the lead of its neighbor Lithuania and upgrade its ties to Taiwan, CNA reported.

While emphasizing that Poland would stick to a “One China policy,” he added that Taiwan was a large economy, so Polish companies should be seeking new opportunities to do business with Taipei.

He also mentioned that Poland would continue dialogue with China but respected the decisions and foreign policies of other sovereign nations. His comments were seen as references to Lithuania, which allowed Taiwan to use the name of its country for its new representative office in the capital Vilnius.

The decision was followed by economic sanctions from China, with alleged bans on food imports from the Baltic nation and pressure on foreign companies to drop parts made in Lithuania.