Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hundreds rescued from ferry fire near Greek island

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 15:50
A slightly injured man helped by coast guard officers, arrives at the port of Corfu island, northwestern Greece, after the evacuation of a ferry, Frid...

A slightly injured man helped by coast guard officers, arrives at the port of Corfu island, northwestern Greece, after the evacuation of a ferry, Frid...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy, Greek authorities said.

At least one person was slightly injured during the evacuation, coast guard officials said. No one was reported missing, they said.

The predawn fire broke out Friday on the Italy-flagged Euroferry Olympia shortly after it left the port of Igoumenitsa in northwest Greece for the Italian port of Brindisi with 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board.

The ferry was traveling in the Ionian Sea near the small Greek island of Ereikousa, 15 kilometers north of the island of Corfu, when the fire started.

Images from local television channels of the ferry indicated the fire was extensive.

The rescued passengers were being transported to Corfu.

Six boats from Greece's coast guard and navy participated in the rescue along with four helicopters, an Italian customs inspection boat and several passing vessels, Senior coast guard official Nikos Lagadianos said.

___

This version has been corrected to show the ferry is Italian-flagged, not Greek-owned.

Updated : 2022-02-18 17:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
"