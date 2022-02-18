COVID cluster from religious group feast at Taipei restaurant, KTV party grows to 24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Feb. 18) announced that a cluster infection tied to a religious gathering at a restaurant and KTV club in Taipei has grown to 24 cases.

During a press conference on Friday, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that 15 out of the 16 confirmed COVID cases that day were tied to a cluster infection related to the gathering of a religious group at a restaurant and KTV club in Taipei City on Sunday (Feb. 13).

A total of 24 cases are now tied to the religious group's event. The latest cases linked to the cluster infection include seven in New Taipei City, five in Taipei City, two in Kaohsiung City, and one in Tainan City.

On Sunday, over 80 members of the View Heart Buddhist and Taoist Double Cultivation Association (宇宙觀佛道雙修協會) dined at Mansui Taiwanese Cuisine at No. 128 on Songjiang Road in Taipei City's Zhongshan District from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Over 20 members of View Heart then went to the Partyworld Sogo at No. 22 Zhongxiao East Road, Section 4 in Taipei City's Da’an District to sing KTV songs from around 3:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are concerns that both activities are super spreader events for the Omicron variant.



Mansui is located next to Exit 8 of the Songjiang Nanjing MRT station. (Google Maps image)

On Thursday (Feb. 17), Mansui Taiwanese Cusine posted an announcement on its Facebook page that it had received notice on Wednesday (Feb. 16), that confirmed cases had visited the restaurant on Sunday and it immediately suspended services that day and began cleaning and disinfecting the premises.

The restaurant stated that it arranged for rapid antigen and PCR testing of all of its staff and placed those who may have come in contact with infected customers in quarantine. The eatery stated that it will reopen on March 1. The Partyworld Sogo branch has yet to make any announcements regarding changes to service following the visit by confirmed cases.

On Tuesday (Feb. 15), members of the religious group visited the Dalongdong Baoan Temple at No. 61, Hami Street in Taipei's Datong District from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 5:30 some members visited the Costco in Taipei's Neihu District, the latter of which announced on Friday that it would close for one day for cleaning and disinfection.



Cases within blue boundary attended Feb. 13 gathering. (CECC image)