Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Visit by British parliamentarians to Taiwan delayed due to COVID-19

Head of foreign affairs committee still keen about upcoming visit to Taiwan

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/18 15:42
U.K. Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat. (Facebook, Tom Tugendhat photo)

U.K. Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat. (Facebook, Tom Tugendhat photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A British parliamentary delegation’s planned visit to Taiwan has been delayed due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

The trip was originally scheduled to take place between February 20 to 24, per a statement by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). MOFA expressed its understanding regarding the British delegation’s decision to postpone the visit.

Several members of the group recently contracted the COVID-19 virus, per a CNA report. Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told the CNA he is very keen to come to Taiwan and that the delegation’s visit expresses Britain’s resolute support for Taiwan as its democratic values come under unprecedented pressure from Beijing.

He says the U.K. and Taiwan must understand how to deepen cooperation to effectively deal with the myriad threats to liberal democracy.

Bilateral ties between the two countries have continued to deepen recently. Britain’s House of Commons debated its relationship with Taiwan for nearly three hours on February 10 before passing a motion to increase security cooperation with Taiwan and support its bid for international recognition.

There have been similar developments in other European countries. At a parliamentary debate on foreign policy in Sweden this month, a number of politicians from different parties voiced support for Taiwan and questioned the foreign minister as to why Stockholm recognizes Palestine but not Taiwan.
UK-Taiwan relations
British Parliament
Foreign Affairs Committee
Taiwan visit
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
2022/02/17 14:17
Australia, UK talk up Taiwan Strait security in conference call
Australia, UK talk up Taiwan Strait security in conference call
2022/02/17 13:47
Taiwan to import eggs from Japanese areas not affected by avian flu
Taiwan to import eggs from Japanese areas not affected by avian flu
2022/02/17 09:56
Taiwan oil refinery tests 2,300 employees for COVID
Taiwan oil refinery tests 2,300 employees for COVID
2022/02/16 17:52
Moderna sets up subsidiary in Taiwan as it eyes bigger piece of pie in Asia
Moderna sets up subsidiary in Taiwan as it eyes bigger piece of pie in Asia
2022/02/16 15:54