Crews work on the field at Dodger Stadium as the sun sets in the distance in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Crews work on the field at Dodger Stadium as the sun sets in the distance in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A man jumps on top of a vehicle as football fans celebrate and block an intersection after the Los Angels Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during ... A man jumps on top of a vehicle as football fans celebrate and block an intersection after the Los Angels Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Justin Hollins during the second half of the NFL Sup... Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Justin Hollins during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A Mexican mariachi band surrounded by heart-shaped balloons awaits the arrival of a couple's marriage proposal ceremony at the Lake Hollywood Park in ... A Mexican mariachi band surrounded by heart-shaped balloons awaits the arrival of a couple's marriage proposal ceremony at the Lake Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) blocks a shot by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturd... Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) blocks a shot by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 71-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Veronique De La Rosa, mother of Noah Pozner, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, wipes away tears during a news conference in... Veronique De La Rosa, mother of Noah Pozner, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, wipes away tears during a news conference in Trumbull, Conn., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, their attorney said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Smoke from a wood stove in a trailer billows in the wind as a person stands next to an RV in an encampment on Wellington Street in front of West Block... Smoke from a wood stove in a trailer billows in the wind as a person stands next to an RV in an encampment on Wellington Street in front of West Block on Parliament Hill, on the 18th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Fashion from Michael Kors' fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Fashion from Michael Kors' fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Madinah Javed sits in a prayer room at the American Islamic College for her afternoon prayer Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Chicago. Across cultures and ... Madinah Javed sits in a prayer room at the American Islamic College for her afternoon prayer Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Chicago. Across cultures and Muslim communities, attitudes vary toward women publicly reciting the Quran within earshot of non-related men — in person, online or on other media. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confers with U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, T... U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confers with U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Marine One with President Joe Biden aboard lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House as a member of the U.S. Secret Service stands guard, Thurs... Marine One with President Joe Biden aboard lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House as a member of the U.S. Secret Service stands guard, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington. Biden is en route to Ohio to promote his infrastructure agenda. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army rests ahead of deployment to Poland from Fort Bragg, N.C. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. They are a... A member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army rests ahead of deployment to Poland from Fort Bragg, N.C. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. They are among soldiers the Department of Defense is sending in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies worried at the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Nathan Posner)

FEB. 11 - 17, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

