Jones powers Long Beach State to 11th straight victory

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 13:23
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Jadon Jones tossed in 25 points to lead Long Beach State to a 72-59 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Jones knocked down 9 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers for the Beach (15-9, 10-1 Big West Conference), who upped their win streak to 11. Joel Murray sank all 10 of his foul shots and scored 18.

Fidelis Okereke came off the bench to score 14 points and grab 14 rebounds for the Matadors (7-17, 3-8). Both were career highs. Elijah Hardy scored 13, but he had six of Northridge's 21 turnovers. Atin Wright had 12 points.

Long Beach State beat the Matadors 71-55 earlier this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-18 16:11 GMT+08:00

