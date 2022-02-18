Alexa
Maddox Jr. lifts CS Fullerton over UC Santa Barbara 67-58

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 13:24
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 67-58 win over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

Jalen Harris had 12 points for Cal State Fullerton (15-8, 9-3 Big West Conference). Vincent Lee added 11 points. E.J. Anosike had 10 points.

Amadou Sow had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (11-10, 4-6). Miles Norris added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Calvin Wishart had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 16:11 GMT+08:00

