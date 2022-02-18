Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kuhse propels Saint Mary's past San Francisco 69-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 13:43
Kuhse propels Saint Mary's past San Francisco 69-64

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had a season-high 22 points as Saint Mary's won its 14th consecutive home game, edging past San Francisco 69-64 on Thursday night.

Logan Johnson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (21-6, 9-3 West Coast Conference). Matthias Tass, whose 13 points per game entering the contest led the Gaels, was held to only six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Gabe Stefanini had 23 points for the Dons (21-7, 8-5). Khalil Shabazz added 22 points. Yauhen Massalski had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Jamaree Bouyea, the Dons' leading scorer at 18 points per game, scored two points and missed all six of his 3-point tries.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Dons on the season. Saint Mary's defeated San Francisco 72-70 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 16:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
"