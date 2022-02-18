Alexa
Squire leads Portland St. past N. Arizona 68-67

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 13:23
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damion Squire posted 19 points as Portland State narrowly beat Northern Arizona 68-67 on Thursday night.

Khalid Thomas had 15 points for Portland State (9-15, 7-9 Big Sky Conference). Michael Carter III added 14 points. Ezekiel Alley had 13 points.

Jalen Cone had 19 points for the Lumberjacks (9-17, 5-10). He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Keith Haymon added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jay Green had 11 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks this season. Portland State defeated Northern Arizona 97-76 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 16:10 GMT+08:00

