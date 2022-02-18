Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

5 sailors accused of leaking video of Navy carrier jet crash

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 13:02
5 sailors accused of leaking video of Navy carrier jet crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five sailors have been charged with violating military law over leaked video showing an F-35 fighter jet crashing on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea last month, the Navy said Thursday.

An ensign, three chief petty officers and a senior chief petty officer were charged under Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the Navy said in a statement to KGTV-TV in San Diego. Their names weren't released.

Article 92 involves disobeying a lawful order or regulation or being derelict in performance of duty.

The Navy also said the case involved the unauthorized release of shipboard video that appeared online this month and showed the F-35C Lightning II hitting the deck of the San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson wing-first, and then skating off the deck into the water on Jan. 24.

The pilot ejected and was injured along with six sailors. The cause of the crash has been under investigation.

The wreckage of the multimillion-dollar aircraft hasn't been recovered yet.

The aircraft carrier had superficial damage and was able to resume operations, the Navy has said. The Carl Vinson and its strike group returned to San Diego on Feb. 14 after an eight-month deployment.

Updated : 2022-02-18 16:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
"