Jones lifts Weber St. over Sacramento St. 65-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 13:03
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds as Weber State beat Sacramento State 65-50 on Thursday night. Koby McEwen added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jamison Overton had 16 points for Weber State (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky Conference). Dontay Bassett added 11 points.

Sacramento State scored 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

William FitzPatrick had 17 points for the Hornets (6-16, 2-13), who have now lost six straight games. Bryce Fowler added 15 points. Cameron Wilbon had eight rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Weber State defeated Sacramento State 79-59 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 16:09 GMT+08:00

