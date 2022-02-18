Alexa
Hawkins scores 25 to lift Creighton past DePaul 71-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 13:22
CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Creighton defeated DePaul 71-59 on Thursday night.

Ryan Nembhard had 19 points and six assists for Creighton (17-8, 9-5 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Demons (12-13, 3-12). Jalen Terry added 18 points and six rebounds. Courvoisier McCauley had 12 points.

Javon Freeman-Liberty, who led the Blue Demons in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (4 of 22).

The Bluejays improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons this season. Creighton defeated DePaul 60-47 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 16:08 GMT+08:00

