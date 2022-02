A girl poses for a photo on a statue of a hippo at the entrance of Hacienda Napoles, that was once the private zoo with illegally imported hippos and ... A girl poses for a photo on a statue of a hippo at the entrance of Hacienda Napoles, that was once the private zoo with illegally imported hippos and other animals that belonged to the late drug lord Pablo Escobar, in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Colombia's Environment Ministry announced in early Feb. that the hippos are an invasive species, in response to a lawsuit against the government over whether to kill or sterilize the hippos, and whose numbers are growing at a fast pace and pose a threat to biodiversity. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)