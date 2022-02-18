Alexa
Flagg leads Sam Houston past Abilene Christian 75-71 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 12:06
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg had 20 points as Sam Houston beat Abilene Christian 75-71 in overtime on Thursday night.

Flagg's jumper off the glass gave Sam Houston a 73-71 lead with 24.6 seconds remaining. The Bearkats forced a turnover and Javion May added free throw. Reggie Miller then missed a 3-point attempt for Abilene Christian before another May free throw capped the scoring.

Flagg's deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation forced overtime tied at 63.

Jaden Ray had 16 points for Sam Houston (16-11, 11-3 Western Athletic Conference). Tristan Ikpe added 11 points.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for the Wildcats (17-8, 8-6), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Tobias Cameron added 12 points and Cameron Steele had 11. Miller tied a career high with 10 rebounds plus 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

