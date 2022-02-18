Alexa
Griesel leads North Dakota State over Oral Roberts 77-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 12:10
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 22 points as North Dakota State breezed to a 77-59 victory over Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

Rocky Kreuser had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bison (20-8, 12-4 Summit League), who have won six in a row.

Oral Roberts totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Issac McBride had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (17-9, 11-4). Max Abmas added 21 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 72-71 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 14:59 GMT+08:00

