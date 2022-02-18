Alexa
Arizona State rolls over Oregon with big second half, 81-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 12:22
Oregon guard Jacob Young (42) drives as Arizona State guard Marreon Jackson (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thur...
Oregon guard Jacob Young (42) drives as Arizona State guard Marreon Jackson (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thur...

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Graham, DJ Horne and Kimani Lawrence combined for 38 second-half points when Arizona State raced away from Oregon for an 81-57 win Thursday night.

Graham finished with 18 points and Horne, Lawrence and Marreon Jackson had 16 each for the Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12), who shot 57%, made 9 of 20 3-attempts and outrebounded the Ducks 40-29.

Arizona State posted its first regular-season sweep of Oregon since the 2010-2011 season. Jay Heath's 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in overtime gave the Sun Devils a 69-67 win in Eugene on Dec. 5. But Thursday night's game was nothing like that one with ASU building a double-digit lead three minutes into the second half that it would maintain and expand.

Will Richardson scored 12 points and Eric Williams Jr. 11 for Oregon (17-9, 10-5), which came into the game tied for second with USC after having won 11 of its last 13 games, including five of the past six. The Ducks shot just 35%, making only 5 of 26 from the arc.

After falling behind by 19, four straight turnovers helped Oregon go on an 8-0 run and get back within 11 with 11:18 remaining. ASU responded by outscoring the Ducks 21-6 over seven minutes for a 26-point bulge.

Jackson made 4 of 5 from the arc and scored all 16 his points in the first half to lead Arizona State to a 36-30 lead.

Oregon is at No. 3 Arizona on Saturday. Arizona State is host to Oregon State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-18 14:59 GMT+08:00

"