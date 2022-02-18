Cable Management System Market : Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period

Cable Management System Market is valued approximately USD 16.69 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Cable management system plays a remarkable role in supporting and containing cables while installing it and make easy and efficient changes in maintenance of cable system. Also, cable management corroborate the traceability of specific connections so that they can be validated for code compliance and other quality mandates by the regulatory authorities. The global pandemic of COVID-19 is expected to favorably support the growth of cable management systems due to the significant growth in consumer electronics and semiconductors, the data center and communications infrastructure industry.

As strategic investment is expected to make to support the increased network traffic and data usage for remote working during the lockdown phase. School closure and governmental office closure raise the demand for having virtual offering and communication infrastructure as a solution for social distancing and working in lockdowns, therefore propel the demand for market in the forecast years. Also, cables have wide range of application in supply of power to air-conditioners in residential and commercial buildings. They are used in underground network construction due to their high resistance and enhanced fire performance properties. Therefore, rise in construction sector across the globe is driving the growth of cable management system over the forecast years.

For instance: According to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. In addition, as per the annual report of European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately 1,278 billion Euro) compared to 2015. However, Volatile prices of raw materials is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Cable Management System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand of cable management systems in data centers & IT facilities.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as growth in construction industries in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cable Management System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

Atkore International Holdings Ltd.

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Enduro Composites, Inc.

HallermannTyton Group PLC

Houston Wire & Cable Co.

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Marco Cable Management

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cable Trays

Cable Trunks

Boxes, Connectors, and Distribution Boards

Cable Conduits

Others

By Material:

Metallic

Non-metallic

By End-use:

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cable Management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.

In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market

