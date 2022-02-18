Sports Management Software Market, Keyplayers | TeamSideline, Stack Sports | Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period

Sports Management Software Market is valued at approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Sports management software streamlines the management and scheduling of leagues, memberships, tournaments, trainers, and more. The software is used to create field reservations. The software often manages the aspects of organizing the user’s leagues & tournaments, posting all the scores. This software is mainly used since it provides a slew of advantages, such as ease of learning, invoicing & payment tracking, photo ID’s & player passes, user-friendly-environment, locker management and equipment tracking, registration management, and many more. Sports management software also helps in increasing the funds and mitigating the errors during the sports activities performed. Apart from these benefits, it also offers advanced games management technologies, such as facial recognition. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Moreover, the increasing number of sports tournaments & leagues in the developed & developing countries, along with the rapidly growing investment in the sports industry are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in June 2019, SportsEngine, a US-based manufacturer of sports management software, announced to be the official provider of background checks for the Ohio South Youth Soccer Association’s Comprehensive Player Safety Program. Furthermore, the several forms of sports sponsorships are patently evolving as an effective way of branding. For instance, in January 2018, Fox Sports announced USD 3.3 billion funding for five-year rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football.

Therefore, such type of initiative is expected to accelerate the demand for sports management software around the world. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional governments are putting temporary restrictions on the sports leagues and tournaments to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. This is likely to inhibit the usage of sports management software thereby, the market would decline significantly at least in this year. However, data security & privacy concern is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Sports Management Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing popularity of sports, along with the presence of new technology-based solution vendors in the region.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rapid digitization in the field of the sports industry, along with the rise in the adoption of cloud services among sports organizations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sports Management Software market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Omnify, Inc.

Sports Engine, Inc.

Jonas Club Software

Active Network LLC

TeamSideline

Stack Sports

League App, Inc.

SquadFusion, Inc.

Jersey Watch

SAP SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

On-Premises

On Cloud

By Application:

Event Management and Scheduling

Marketing Management

Client Management

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Sports Management Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc

