Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market : Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market is valued approximately at USD 1283.09 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Virtual CPE is a means of delivering network services such as routing, firewall security and virtual private network connectivity to businesses through the use of software rather than dedicated hardware devices. By virtualizing CPE, providers will significantly simplify and speed service delivery, securely customize and control equipment, and enable consumers to request new services or change current ones on demand. The growing need for accessibility, rising demand for virtual networking technology and facilities such as such as virtual LANs (VLANs) and containers such as virtual machines (VMs) Network storage devices, as well as changing traffic dynamics and increasing network complexities, are rising the acceptance of V-CPE across end-users. V-CPE offers upgraded physical networking facilities that can be converted into common virtual services that are accessible from anywhere without the need of any networking equipment. The concept of virtual infrastructure has reduced the hardware dependence of enterprises and minimized the cost of networking infrastructure. However, security and reliability concerns related to virtual architecture and lack of skilled workforce and limited knowledge among end-users are limiting the growth of V-CPE solutions on the market.

The application of V-CPE in the education sector transforms the education system by providing the benefits of virtualization technology such as online programs, group discussions and information exchange are made possible through virtualization technology. With the education system moving from classroom learning to learning through computers and universities integrating content into their existing networking or IT courses, V-CPE solutions enable the education sector to manage educational programs and university data efficiently. However, high initial cost associated with virtual CPE solutions coupled with Security and reliability concern related to virtual architecture may act as a hindrance to the market growth.

Various service providers of virtual CPE are adopting the strategy of product launch to gain competitive edge over other players operating in the marketplace. For instance, In June 2016, IBM expanded its suite of semantic interface applications for Network functions virtualization (NFV) and consumer premises. The company launched IBM Spectrum Computing, built to extract maximum value from results, to automate high-performance analytics or machine learning.

The regional analysis of global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices across industries in the region.

In the Asia-Pacific region, industries such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, transport and logistics, and agriculture are expected to lead the market and industrial IoT.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intel Corporation

Qosmos

AT&T, Inc

NEC Corporation

Orange Business Services

Verizon Wireless

Cisco Systems, Inc

Ericsson AB

International Business Machines, Corporation

Dell, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

Classic CPE Model

Cloud Hosted CPE Model

By Service:

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Application:

Residential Application

Enterprise Application

By Solution:

Security and Compliance

Virtual Equipment Solution

Infrastructure Management

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.

In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

