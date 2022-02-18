Medical Ventilators Market Growth Analysis, Outlook by – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Medical Ventilators market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global medical ventilators market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global medical ventilators market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Medical Ventilators market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
Factors Influencing the Market
Medical ventilators help patients by reducing the energy used by the patient for breathing. In addition, it helps people fight infection or recover rapidly. The health benefits of medical ventilators are forecast to drive the growth of the market.
The increasing advancements in the sector are likely to benefit the global medical ventilators market. The growing demand for automation is forecast to boost the growth of the medical ventilators market.
The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases is forecast to fuel the growth of the global medical ventilators market. In addition, beneficial government initiatives for boosting healthcare expenditure will also benefit the medical ventilators market.
The rising cases of premature births will contribute to the growth of the global medical ventilators market. In addition, limited reimbursement to patients may restrict the growth of this market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has created an emergency for the worldwide health system. Nonetheless, because of the rising incidence of COVID-19, the demand for ventilators increased steeply. A wide range of COVID-19 patients was admitted to ICU. As a result, it surged the demand for ventilators. Thus, the global medical ventilators market witnessed significant growth. On the contrary, stringent rules established by the government interrupted the production activities, which ultimately challenged the growth of the global medical ventilators industry.
Simultaneously, the rising number of instances of the current pandemic has compelled government agencies to increase the trade for ventilators and other critical healthcare supplies. Thus, numerous domestic and international manufacturers have enhanced their capacity to make ventilators to support and diagnose patients in the recent pandemic outbreak. Thus, all of this contributed to the growth of the global medical ventilators market.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the medical ventilators market. The market expansion is attributed to the increasing number of technological developments and the presence of prominent market players in the region. In addition, the growing prevalence of diseases and the increasing spending on healthcare will benefit the global medical ventilators market.
Competitors in the Market
Hamilton Medical
Medtronic Plc
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Vyaire Medical, Inc.
GE Healthcare
ResMed
SCHILLER
Smiths Medical
Zoll Medical
Air Liquide
Fisher & Paykel
Drager AG & CO. KGaA
Beckton & Dickson and Company
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global medical ventilators market segmentation focuses on Technology, Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.
Based on technology, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into –
Invasive
Non-Invasive
Based on product, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into-
Stationary Ventilators
Portable Ventilators
Based on application, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into-
Critical Care
Neonatal Care
Emergency Care
Others
Based on end-use, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into-
Hospitals
ASCs
Long Term Care Centers
Homecare
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
