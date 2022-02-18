Medical Equipment Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Medical Equipment market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global medical equipment market size was US$ 470.1 billion in 2021. The global medical equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 712.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Medical Equipment market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Medical equipment encompasses a wide range of instruments, machines, appliances, or other similar devices, aiming to assist healthcare providers in diagnosing and treating patients.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global medical equipment market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the increasing geriatric population and growing cases of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, etc. In addition, the growing cases demanding for complex surgeries and surgical procedures are forecast to surge the growth of the global medical equipment market.

The rising awareness related to home-based diagnosis and treatment is forecast to benefit the global medical equipment market in the coming years. In addition, the increasing number of advancements in the field of portable medical equipment, like insulin devices, glucose meters, and nebulizers, is forecast to boost the medical equipment market over the forecast period.

The growing demand for the efficient diagnosis, treatment, remote monitoring is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities. Further, favorable initiatives from authorities to enhance healthcare infrastructure will significantly contribute to the growth of the global medical equipment market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for medical devices, such as diagnostic kits and ventilators. In addition, various healthcare bodies witnessed subsequent shortfall of this equipment due to manufacturing disruptions. Moreover, the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to have a positive impact on the global medical equipment market. Furthermore, the demand for innovative technical solutions is also increasing due to the wake of the pandemic. All of these factors will benefit the global medical equipment industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the global medical equipment market, owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable government initiatives. In addition, the rising adoption of the latest medical technologies is forecast to surge the market growth. The growth of the market is also attributed to the increasing demand for technology in the healthcare segment and the growing geriatric population.

Competitors in the Market

Stryker

Ethicon LLC

BD

Cardinal Health

Baxter International LLC

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

3M Company

Danaher Corporation

Agappe Diagnostics Ltd.

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Fresenius Medical Care

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global medical equipment market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

Based on the type, the medical equipment market has been segmented into –

Ophthalmic Devices

Diagnostic Imaging

Wound Management

Dental & Nephrology

Orthopedic Devices

MIS, Diabetes Care

IVD

Ventilators

Cardiovascular Devices

Others (Ent devices and neurology devices, etc.)

Based on the end-user, the medical equipment market has been segmented into –

Clinics & Homes

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on region, the medical equipment market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

•The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

•The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

•Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

•How are the key players in the market assessed?

•This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

•The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

•The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

•The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

•A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

