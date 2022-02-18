Photogrammetry Software Market : Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period

Photogrammetry Software Market is valued approximately at USD 0.38 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The art and science of extracting 3D information from photographs is defined as photogrammetry. This is evaluated by plotting and matching pixels or reference points across a series of photographs of an object, structure or space. A photogrammetry software like Agisoft Photoscan or Autodesk Remake can then process these photographs and build a 3D mesh by matching and triangulating the visual characteristics The availability of the photogrammetry software is expected to drive the market at an affordable price.According to Statista, With over 274,000 units sold commercially in 2018, the drone industry is booming at a rate of over 40 per cent per year.

Photogrammetry software is used in combination with drone imagery, which acts as a useful tool and link in documentation on accident sites. Increasing availability of affordable drones is the opportunity factor in this market. According to economic times, there are already roughly 40,000 drones in the country. That is expected to increase in the next 4-5 years to over a million. Shortage of skilled and trained professionals is the restraining factor in this market.

The regional analysis of global Photogrammetry Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market for photogrammetry software as the U.S. is the leader in providing photogrammetry software through companies like Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., and DroneDeploy. The key players on the US market are expanding their business and raising funds to boost market growth.

DroneDeploy raised USD 25 million in Series C funding in June 2018. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the 2020 to 2027 forecast period due to increased infrastructure in developing countries like India and China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agisoft

Autodesk Inc.

Capturing Reality s.r.o.

Hexagon AB

Magnasoft

Menci software SRL

Photometrix Photogrammetry Software

Pix4D SA

Trimble Inc.

Vexcel Imaging GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Method

Aerial Photogrammetry

Terrestrial (Close Range) Photogrammetry

Satellite Photogrammetry

Macro Photogrammetry

by Style

Point-and-Shoot Photogrammetry

Multi Camera Photogrammetry

Video-To-Photogrammetry

by Application

3d Printing

Drones and Robots

Topographic Maps

Culture Heritage and Museum

Films and Games

Traffic Management

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

