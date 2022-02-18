3D imaging Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on 3D imaging market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol403

The global 3D imaging market size was US$ 17.5 billion in 2021. The global 3D imaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 109.3 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. 3D imaging market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increasing demand for medical imaging is the primary factor driving the growth of the 3D imaging industry. Moreover, the increasing cases of chronic diseases and growing adoption of technologies in every segment will prompt the growth of the global 3D imaging market.

The applications of 3D imaging technology in automation sectors and growing technological advancements will boost the growth of the global 3D imaging market during the forecast period.

The 3D imaging market will see considerable expansion due to industrial automation and other major end-use industries like security & surveillance and architecture & engineering.

The high cost of 3D imaging software and systems may limit the growth of the global 3D imaging market during the study period.

The growing number of collaborations will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. In September 2020, GE Healthcare inked a partnership with Wipro and the Indian Institute of Science. In addition, the company also collaborated with Formlabs, CMR Surgical Ltd., and Decision Health in 2019. The partnership aims to enhance the existing services that are provided to the customers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the pandemic, the trade capacity declined severely. Thus, industries avoided purchasing high-cost technologies, which hampered market growth. In addition, disruptions in the supply chain further hampered the global 3D imaging market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold dominance in the global 3D imaging market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of R&D activities. In addition, the growing adoption of 3D technology and high healthcare expenditure will contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period, owing to rising investment in research and development and increasing government support.

Competitors in the Market

Able Software

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systemes

GE Healthcare

Google Inc.

HP

Lockheed Martin

Maxon

Panasonic.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global 3D imaging market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Organization, Vertical, and Region.

By component

Solutions

3D modeling

3D scanning

3D layout and animation

3D visualization and rendering

Hardware

3D display

3D sensors

Services

Managed Services

Profession Services

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

By deployment mode

Cloud

On-premises

By organization size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Architecture and Construction

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others (Energy and Utilities, Education, Agricultural irrigation, and BFSI)

Based on region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

