Exercise Bands Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Exercise Bands market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global exercise bands market size was US$ 899 million in 2021. The global exercise bands market is forecast to grow to USD 4101.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Exercise Bands market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Factors Influencing the Market

The gym and fitness sector is growing in popularity around the world. It is attributed to the rising public knowledge of health regimens and their advantages. Furthermore, one of the most recent trends in the worldwide market is the use of exercise bands for physical therapy to strengthen cardiac rehabilitation patients and treat muscular injuries. Thus, all of this will contribute to the growth of the global exercise bands market during the forecast period.

Growing consumer awareness about healthier and smart lifestyles will propel the exercise bands market forward. Furthermore, the rising demand for affordable and cost-effective bands will offer ample growth opportunities for the global exercise band market growth.

In addition, smart exercise bands with motion sensors and bluetooth transmitters are likely to gain traction in the coming years. However, growing concerns over security and privacy may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a significant impact on market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has expanded the importance of exercise bands in the healthcare industry. The FMCG business will witness a huge growth potential even in the future. Thus, the exercise bands market is forecast to witness substantial growth. In addition, the growing trend of home exercise will offer ample growth opportunities for the market players. ,

COVID-19 pandemic has mandated the need to shut down public places. Thus, people are avoiding visiting gyms and other places. Thus, the market will get the benefit due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global exercise band market in terms of revenue. It is attributed to the growing awareness among the population about a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the presence of a vast number of fitness programs will contribute to the growth of the exercise band market. Furthermore, high disposable income and growing awareness related to the health benefits of exercise bands will drive the regional exercise band market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Black Mountain Products Incorporated

Bodylastics USA Incorporated

Fit Simplify

Perform Better Incorporated

Prosource Fit

Reehut

Rogue Fitness

Sequential brands group Incorporated

Performance Health LLC (TheraBand)

Wacces

Xtreme Bands

Fitness Anywhere LLC.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global exercise band market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

Based on Product Type

Therapy Bands

Pull up Bands

Exercise Bands

Strip Exercise Bands

Tube Exercise Band

Based on Distribution Channel

Offline

Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites

Based on Application

Individual

Health

Sports Clubs

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

