Bioinformatics Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Bioinformatics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global bioinformatics market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global bioinformatics market is forecast to grow to US$ 19.4 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising healthcare expenditure and growing spending on healthcare is forecast to fuel the growth of the bioinformatics market in the coming years.
Growing government initiatives to increase R&D activities will boost the development of novel drugs. As a result, it will accelerate the growth of the global bioinformatics market during the study period.
Major IT centers are focusing on introducing novel bioinformatics technology for various applications. As a result, it will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
During the projected period, the shortage of skilled laborers may limit the growth of the global bioinformatics market. On the contrary, the rising penetration of novel technologies in the healthcare segment will surge the market growth in the coming years.
The growing prevalence of diseases and increasing geriatric population will benefit the global bioinformatics market.
Impact of COVID-19 on Bioinformatics Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global bioinformatics market has witnessed significant growth. As a result, it offered ample growth opportunities for the global bioinformatics market growth.
Due to this national emergency, governments around the world started focusing on the healthcare segment. In addition, the rising burden on the healthcare segment increased the demand for prominent technology and novel drugs. Thus, it surged the growth of the bioinformatics market due to the pandemic.
Regional Analysis
Of all the regions, North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global bioinformatics market. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising penetration of advanced technology and high healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rising prevalence of diseases is driving the regional market forward. In addition, increasing research and development activities and favorable government policies will benefit the entire bioinformatics industry in the future.
Competitors in the Market
Agilent Technologies
Beijing Genomics Institute
Biomax Informatics AG
Bruker Daltonics, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
Geneva Bioinformatics
IBM Life Sciences
Illumina
Life Technologies Corporation
Perkinelmer, Inc.
Qiagen Bioinformatics
Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
Rosetta Biosoftware
SA Nonlinear Dynamics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global bioinformatics market segmentation focuses on Product and Services, Application, Sector, and Region.
By Product & Services
Knowledge Management Tools
Bioinformatics Platforms
Bioinformatics Services
By Application
Genomics
Chemoinformatics & Drug Design
Proteomics
Transcriptomics
Metabolomics
Other Applications
By Sector
Medical Biotechnology
Animal Biotechnology
Plant Biotechnology
Environmental Biotechnology
Forensic Biotechnology
Other Sectors
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
