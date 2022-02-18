Bioinformatics Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Bioinformatics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global bioinformatics market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global bioinformatics market is forecast to grow to US$ 19.4 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising healthcare expenditure and growing spending on healthcare is forecast to fuel the growth of the bioinformatics market in the coming years.

Growing government initiatives to increase R&D activities will boost the development of novel drugs. As a result, it will accelerate the growth of the global bioinformatics market during the study period.

Major IT centers are focusing on introducing novel bioinformatics technology for various applications. As a result, it will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

During the projected period, the shortage of skilled laborers may limit the growth of the global bioinformatics market. On the contrary, the rising penetration of novel technologies in the healthcare segment will surge the market growth in the coming years.

The growing prevalence of diseases and increasing geriatric population will benefit the global bioinformatics market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Bioinformatics Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global bioinformatics market has witnessed significant growth. As a result, it offered ample growth opportunities for the global bioinformatics market growth.

Due to this national emergency, governments around the world started focusing on the healthcare segment. In addition, the rising burden on the healthcare segment increased the demand for prominent technology and novel drugs. Thus, it surged the growth of the bioinformatics market due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Of all the regions, North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global bioinformatics market. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising penetration of advanced technology and high healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rising prevalence of diseases is driving the regional market forward. In addition, increasing research and development activities and favorable government policies will benefit the entire bioinformatics industry in the future.

Competitors in the Market

Agilent Technologies

Beijing Genomics Institute

Biomax Informatics AG

Bruker Daltonics, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Geneva Bioinformatics

IBM Life Sciences

Illumina

Life Technologies Corporation

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Qiagen Bioinformatics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Rosetta Biosoftware

SA Nonlinear Dynamics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global bioinformatics market segmentation focuses on Product and Services, Application, Sector, and Region.

By Product & Services

Knowledge Management Tools

Bioinformatics Platforms

Bioinformatics Services

By Application

Genomics

Chemoinformatics & Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Other Applications

By Sector

Medical Biotechnology

Animal Biotechnology

Plant Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

Other Sectors

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

