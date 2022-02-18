Pharmaceutical Logistic Market Analysis Growth Opportunities 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Pharmaceutical Logistic market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global pharmaceutical logistic market was US$ 65.6 billion in 2021. The global pharmaceutical logistic market is forecast to grow to US$ 129.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Pharmaceutical Logistic market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
Logistics services are used by the pharmaceutical business to manage the whole purchasing, storage, and transportation of resources. The pharmaceutical industry’s logistical integration allows for the continuous supply of medications, devices, and equipment from suppliers and distributors across multiple locations.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising prevalence of diseases is the primary factor driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical logistic market.
To maintain cold-chain items, companies require low temperatures throughout all the stages, including storage, handling, and transportation operations. As a result, the pharmaceutical logistic market will grow during the forecast period.
The favorable government initiatives to expand the healthcare infrastructure is expected to benefit the global pharmaceutical logistic market during the forecast period.
Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness regarding health and cleanliness has increased significantly. As a result, the demand for hand sanitizers, masks, and other treatments is at its peak. All of this will contribute to the growth of the global pharmaceutical logistic market.
The increasing demand for novel drugs that are sensitive to temperature will benefit the global pharmaceutical logistic market. DHL Global Forwarding, an entity of the DHL group, introduced its New LifeTrack user interface in September 2020. It is a temperature-controlled shipment tracking portal that offers real-time analytics to consumers. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global pharmaceutical logistic market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has spread rapidly throughout the world. The constant rise in the number of patients around the world impacted various industries, such as construction, automotive, etc. However, the pharmaceutical logistics market witnessed significant growth, owing to the rise in the demand for novel drugs. Due to the wake of the pandemic, the demand for nutritional supplements such as Vitamin A and Vitamin D has increased significantly. As a result, the pharmaceutical logistics industry witnessed ample growth opportunities.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the global pharmaceutical logistic market in terms of revenue. The growth of the region is attributed to the high healthcare expenditure and favorable government initiatives. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diseases and rising demand for novel drugs will drive the growth of the market.
Competitors in the Market
Agility
Air Canada
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post AG
Dsv
FedEx
Kerry Logistics
Kuehne + Nagel
LifeConEx
Marken
Nippon Express
Panalpina
Sf Express
United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
Ups
VersaCold Logistics Services
World Couriers
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global pharmaceutical logistic market segmentation focuses on Type, Components, and Region.
Based on type, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into –
Cold Chain Logistics
Non-Cold Chain Logistics
Based on components, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into–
Storage
Warehouse
Refrigerated Container
Transportation
Sea Freight Logistics
Airfreight logistics
Overland Logistics
Monitoring Components
Hardware
Software
Based on region, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into–
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
