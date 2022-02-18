Biobanking Market 2022 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Biobanking market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global biobanking market size was US$ 43,108 million in 2021. The global biobanking market is forecast to grow to US$79,210.70 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Biobanking market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Biobanking is the process of collecting and preserving biological resources for later use in diagnosis, biodiversity study, and other scientific endeavors. Biobanks are necessary for biomedical research, customized medication development, preserving and updating age demographic databases.

Factors Influencing

The primary growth drivers for the biobanking industry are increasing awareness about the potential of biobanking and the growing number of approvals for clinical trials.

Technological advancements in biobanking, together with favorable government funding, are forecast to propel the growth of the market.

Growing initiatives to raise awareness about the benefits of biobanking will fuel the market growth. Moreover, increasing cases of chronic disease and increasing healthcare expenditure in various countries are forecast to benefit the market.

The biobanking market’s growth is being hampered by expensive operating and processing costs of the therapy.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest biobanking market in the world. Technological advancements in the field of preservation and collecting techniques and availability of federal funding for research are forecast to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of approvals for regenerative therapies is another important factor driving the growth of North America. In addition, China’s enormous potential would benefit the Asia-Pacific biobanking market. In addition, authorities of Japan and India are also strengthening their Lifesciences sector infrastructure. As a result, it would boost the growth of the global biobanking market in Asia-Pacific.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, biobanking methods were utilized to gather and preserve COVID-19 samples for future use in the development of validated diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments. Thus, the demand for biobanking grew suddenly during the pandemic. Moreover, authorities of various countries began investing to boost the services. In May 2021, the Victorian government allocated $5 million to the Doherty Institute’s new COVID-19 biobank. Thus, the global biobanking market witnessed high growth during the pandemic. Furthermore, in January 2021, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research invested €3.5 million for German biobank node work.

Competitors in the Market

BioLifeSolutions Inc

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Atlanta Biologicals Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Qiagen NV

Chart Industries Inc.

VWR International LLC

Hamilton Company

PHC Holdings Corporation

Avantor Inc

AlphaCord LLC.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global biobanking market is segmented on the basis of specimen type, biobank, ownership, application, end-user and region.

By Specimen Type

Blood Products

Solid Tissue

Cell Lines

Nucleic Acid

Others

By Type of Biobank

Population-based Biobanks

Disease-oriented Biobanks

By Ownership

National/regional agency

Non-Profit Organization

Universities

Private Organization

By Application

Therapeutic

Research

By End-User

Academic Institutions

Pharma & Biotech Companies

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

