Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market : Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is estimated to reach $62.7 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2016 to 2024.

Advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, are systems to assist the driver in the driving procedure. ADAS are developed to automate, adapt, and enhance vehicle systems for safety & improved driving. Key factors accountable for the growth of ADAS market comprise the introduction of driver support technologies in mid segment cars, and the rising awareness regarding vehicle & pedestrian safety. ADAS technologies assist everyday driving tasks by reducing the demands on the driver and adding comfort, which helps enhance luxury and comfort, complementing safety with these benefits.

Some of the factors driving the growth of global advanced driver assistance systems market are strict government protocols, and consumer preferences shifting towards active safety features & advanced technology. However, pricing pressure, inflation, and complexity in testing systems are the factors hampering the market growth. Furthermore, deployment of ADAS in low-cost cars, and improved socio-economic conditions resulting in an increasing demand for luxury cars is expected to pose numerous growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The global advanced driver assistance systems market is segmented into type, technology, and geography. Segmentation by type includes adaptive cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, park assist, drowsiness monitor, lane departure warning system, blind spot detection system, and other types. By technology, the segment is further sub-segmented into radar sensor, ultrasonic sensor. infrared sensor, image sensor, and laser sensor.

Based on geography, global advanced driver assistance systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market include Renault Group, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc., General Motors Company, Magna International Inc., and Ford Motor Company among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market with respect to major segments such as type, technology, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

Type Segments

Adaptive Cruise Control

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Park Assist

Drowsiness Monitor

Lane Departure Warning System

Blind Spot Detection System

Other Types

Technology Segments

Radar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Image Sensor

Laser Sensor

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

