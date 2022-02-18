Isostearic Acid Market : : 2022 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2030 | Chemical Esters, Personal Care

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Isostearic Acid Market is estimated to reach $630 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2024.

In terms of volume the market is expected to reach 86 Kilo Tons by 2024. Isostearic acid is a liquid fatty acid formed by the reaction of oleic-acid with a natural mineral catalyst. The branched structure of isostearic acid improves its dispersing power because of which it is used in industrial and cosmetic applications for the stabilization of pigments and mineral particles in oils and solvents. This ingredient acts as emollient, emulsifier or cleaning agents depending on the type of personal care product that are manufactured. Owing to its high thermal, odor, and oxidation stability, these acid finds its application across numerous industries such as lubricants, chemical esters, personal care, textiles, and packaging.

The growth of global isostearic acid is majorly driven by factors such as rising demand of bio-lubricants, growing demand for personal care products, and enlarging end use industries. However, high cost of isostearic acid is expected to restrict the market growth. Besides, growing beauty products market in cooperation with cosmetics globally is expected to open up new growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

End-use industry, and geography are the major segments considered in the global isostearic acid market. Chemical esters, lubricants and greases, personal care, and other end-use industry are the classification of end-user segments.

Based on geography, global isostearic acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Arizona Chemical Company, LLC, Croda International, Nissan Chemicals, Jarchem Industries, Inc., and Emery Oleochemicals, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Isostearic Acid Market with respect to major segments such as end-user industries, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Isostearic Acid Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Isostearic Acid Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Isostearic Acid Market

End-Use Industry Segments

Chemical Esters

Personal Care

Lubricants and Greases

Other End-User Industries

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.

In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

