Artificial Intelligence Market : 2022 Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2030

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Artificial Intelligence is estimated to reach $43.2 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 59.8% from 2016 to 2024.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the concept and development of computer-systems able to perform tasks usually requiring human intelligence, for instance speech recognition, visual perception, decision making, and translation among languages. Arrival of new technologies, has shown a new era to the computer world. Due to this fact AI has come into existence which behaves more like a human mind. An intelligent computer or software controlled-robots think in the same manner a human being can. The areas such as computer science, mathematics, psychology, linguistics engineering, and biology are used to build an intelligent system. Their increasing application across different domains such as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, media and advertising, retail and among others is fueling the artificial intelligence market growth globally.

The growth of global artificial intelligence market is mainly driven by factors such as rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, civil aviation for vehicle tracking, autonomous cars, and monitoring and auto control. Though, lack of low-cost & energy-efficient hardware which limits its adoption among small and medium businesses acts as the major hindrance for the market growth. Ongoing R&D, and acceptance of ITS (Intelligent tutoring systems) in the learning process are expected to generate numerous opportunities for the market in the given forecast timeframe.

The global artificial intelligence market is mainly segmented on the basis of technology, end use, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into deep learning, natural language processing, machine vision, and machine learning. End-user segment consists of healthcare, advertising & media, BFSI, automotive and transportation, law, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and others.

Based on geography, global artificial intelligence market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Some of the major players in the artificial intelligence market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., IBM Corp., IPsoft, 24/7 Customer, Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., Brighterion, Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., and Next IT Corp., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence Market with respect to major segments such as technology, end-use, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global Artificial Intelligence Market

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence Market

Technology Segments

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Machine Vision

End-User Segments

Healthcare

BFSI

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Other End-Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

