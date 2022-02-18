Propylene Glycol Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast 2021-2030 | USD 6.13 billion

Report Ocean publicize new report on the propylene glycol market. The propylene glycol market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the propylene glycol market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the propylene glycol market both globally and regionally.

The propylene glycol market size is expected to reach USD 6.13 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Propylene Glycol Market – By Grade (Pharmaceutical, Industrial); By Source (Bio-Based, Petroleum-Based); By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Automotive, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Construction); By Regions; Segment Forecast – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Propylene glycol is increasingly being used across diverse industries such as pharmaceutical, medicine, automotive, and industrial. There has been an increasing demand for propylene glycol for industrial applications such as paints and coatings, aircraft de-icing, solvent, anti-freeze, and liquid detergents among others. It can provide a heat-transfer medium offering a barrier against pressure burst and corrosion.

The different sources of propylene glycol include bio-based propylene glycol and petroleum-based propylene glycol. The petroleum-based propylene glycol segment dominated the global market in 2019. However, the demand for bio-based propylene glycol is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Increasing environmental concerns and a growing shift towards the use of organic personal care products drive the growth of this segment.

Bio-based propylene glycol is used in diverse food, pharmaceutical, and personal care products owing to its extremely low toxicity and high-water solubility. Currently, in the global propylene glycol market, companies, manufacturers, private organizations are collaborating to expand and cater to wider applications and develop advanced solutions.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the propylene glycol market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the propylene glycol market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the propylene glycol market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the propylene glycol market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The demand for industrial-grade propylene glycol is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to its increasing use in diverse applications requiring low toxicity and low vapor pressure. Industrial grade propylene glycol is used as a solvent, chemical intermediary, and heat transfer medium in applications such as lubricants, deicing fluid, engine coolants, polyester resins, commercial paints, varnishes, and laundry detergents, among others.

Propylene glycol is used in diverse industries such as food & beverage, automotive, personal care & cosmetics, chemical, pharmaceutical, and construction. The personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. Propylene glycol is increasingly being used in skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, and soaps owing to its superior freezing point depressing, humectant, and mold inhibiting properties.

It is also used as a solvent, fragrance ingredient, skin-conditioning agent, and viscosity-decreasing agent. Increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, rising health concerns, and growing adoption of beauty trends are some factors expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the global propylene glycol market in 2020 owing to rising industrial growth, urbanization, and growth in the automotive sector. Increasing applications in construction, food, and beverage, and personal care industries further increase the demand for propylene glycol in Asia Pacific. Increasing the sale of convenience food products owing to changing consumer lifestyle fuels growth in this region.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include BASF SE, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., LTD., DowDuPont, Temix Oleo S.R.L., Asahi Glass Co., LTD., Sinopec, INEOS Oxide Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group, Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc., SKC Co., LTD., Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., LTD., Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Helm AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Adeka Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Propylene Glycol Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Propylene Glycol Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Bio-Based

Petroleum-Based

Propylene Glycol End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Others

Propylene Glycol Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

· How does a global company acquire markets?

· What are its core strategies and policies?

· What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

· What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

· What are the leading competitors in the global market?

· Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

