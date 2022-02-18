Acrylic Surface Coating Market : Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period Segment: Plastic, Concrete

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market is estimated to reach $41.3 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2024.

Acrylic surface coating offers various benefits like easy application, low drying time, and eco-friendly nature which increase its applications in several end use areas. The growing investments about infrastructure expansion in emerging economies, increasing adoption from the end-use industries particularly automotive and construction, increasing demand for aesthetically attractive coatings, and rising governmental rules and regulations about green environment are predicted to generate high demand for acrylic surface coating over the forecast period. The recent trend of use of various technologies like waterborne coating, powder coating, solventborne coating in acrylic surface coating also boost the demand.

Major factors driving the global acrylic surface coating market are rising urbanization and infrastructure developments in developing nations, high adoption from the end use industries, green environment regulations. However, growing raw material prices may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, recent product invention and technological expansions to reduce environmental consequence would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global acrylic surface coating market are substrate, technology, application, and geography. By substrate, the market is bifurcated into plastic, concrete, metals, and other substrates. Technology comprises waterborne, solventborne, powder, and other technologies. Moreover, application is further bifurcated into construction, automotive, general industry, furniture, and other applications.

Geographically, global acrylic surface coating market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries, Inc., The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SACAL International Group Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Asian Paints Limited, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Acrylic Surface Coating Market with respect to major segments such as substrate, technology, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Acrylic Surface Coating Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Acrylic Surface Coating Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market

Substrate Segments

Plastic

Concrete

Metal

Other Substrates

Technology Segments

Waterborne

Solventborne

Powder

Other Technologies

Application Segments

Construction

Automotive

General Industry

Furniture

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=RO236

