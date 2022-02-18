Fire Resistant Fabrics Market : 2022 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market is estimated to reach $6,729 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2024.

Fire resistant fabrics are mostly fabrics that are more fire retardant than other fabrics due to its chemical treatment or completely manufactured fireproof fabrics. Fire resistant fabrics are materials or cloths resistant to fire and have wide range of applications such as industrial protective clothing, defence and fire fighting services, transportation, and other applications. Wide use of fire resistant fabrics in work wear and fire fighting uniform for reducing fire hazards is expected to boost the market growth over forecasted period. Rising safety guidelines in developed & developing countries is predicted to enhance fire resistant fabrics market in the future years.

Major factors driving the global fire resistant fabrics market are increasing flame resistant material demand for stage drapery or curtains used in public spaces, growing safety regulations in developed and developing nations, increasing fire hazards in various industries such as pulp and paper industry and food processing and paint industry, among others. However, lack of awareness and fabrics cost may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rising safety and security guidelines by government would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments in the global fire resistant fabrics market are type, application, and geography. Type segment comprises apparel and non apparel. By application, the market is categorized as industrial protective clothing, defence and fire fighting services, transportation, and other applications. Further, railways, aerospace, automotive, and marine are sub segments of transportation segment.

Geographically, global fire resistant fabrics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Germany, France, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major market players in the market are PBI Performance Products, Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Huntsman Corporation, Royal Tencate Corporate EMEA, Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Solvay SA, Milliken & Company, Lenzing AG, and Teijin Aramid, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., among others.

Scope of the Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market

Type Segments

Apparel

Non Apparel

Application Segments

Industrial Protective Clothing

Defence and Fire Fighting Services

Transportation

Railways

Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

