Bleaching Clay Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities 2021-2030 | CAGR of 6.1%

Report Ocean publicize new report on the bleaching clay market. The bleaching clay market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the bleaching clay market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the bleaching clay market both globally and regionally.

The bleaching clay market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The global demand will increase in the upcoming years due to the increasing usage of the product in processing and decolorizing edible oil, animal fats, margarine, and mineral oils.

The market demand could be driven by rising edible oil consumption. As a result, they are shifting lifestyles and increasing purchasing power parity. Global efforts to promote non-conventional fuels, combined with growing environmental issues, are likely to increase global acceptance and usage of biodiesel. Biodiesel is predicted to account for a sizable portion of the global bleaching clay demand in the coming years.

Also, bleaching clay is used to process numerous mineral oils, like lubricants and hydrocarbons. Due to its increasing uses in manufacturing several lubricants and grease, thermic fluid, food preparation, biomedicine, cosmetics, waxes, and health care products, the mineral oil industry is expected to see increased demand around the world. All these aspects are expected to boost the global bleaching clay market demand in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the bleaching clay market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the bleaching clay market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the bleaching clay market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the bleaching clay market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Growth Drivers

The global bleaching clay market growth is mainly driven by factors such as increased use in refining and decolorizing edible oil, mineral oils, animal fats, and margarine. Bleaching clay is mainly used in food applications such as edible oil like soybean, sunflower, canola, and palm oil. It is used to remove the color and contaminants and thereby enhanced purification.

In 2020, vegetable oil production volume was estimated to be approximately 210 million metric tons and 19 million metric tons of sunflower oil consumed alone 2020. The changing economic condition and increased healthcare awareness have resulted in the consumer demand for high-quality edible oil, which will help in the growth of the global market for bleaching clay during the forecast period.

Contaminants in the mineral oil, such as sulfonic acid and sulfuric acid, can be effectively removed using bleaching clay. The demands for mineral oils such as rolling oil and lubricants have exponentially increased in the past few decades due to the automobile industry’s huge boom worldwide.

The massive growth in the automobile industry will accelerate the growth of the global market for bleaching clay. COVID-19 is expected to slow down the development of the global market during the forecast period due to the problems in the supply chain in the transport of raw materials and the export of edible oil owing to strict lockdowns imposed in many countries across the globe.

Bleaching Clay Market Report Segments

By Product

Natural

Activated

By Application

Refining of Vegetable Oils and Fats

Refining of Mineral Oils and Lubricants

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

The companies involved in the manufacturing of bleaching soil are launching new products in the market due to the increasing application in recent years. Companies are entering into acquisitions and partnerships to increase their foothold in the market for bleaching mud.

Some of the major players operating in the market for bleaching clay include Clariant, AMC (U.K.) Ltd., Indian Clay & Mineral Co., Taiko Group of Companies, MANEK ACTIVE CLAY PVT. LTD., Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd., Ashapura Perfoclay Limited (APL), Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd., Korvi Activated Earth, Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd., Oil-Dri Corporation of America, The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd.

