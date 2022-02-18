Alexa
Reese leads No. 13 Maryland women over No. 18 Ohio St. 77-72

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 11:27
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 13 Maryland to a 77-72 victory over No. 18 Ohio State on Thursday night.

It was the eighth straight win for Maryland (20-6, 12-3), which is tied with fifth-ranked Indiana (19-4, 11-2) atop the Big Ten Conference standings. Ohio State (19-5, 11-4) ended a four-game win streak.

Maryland used a 15-3 run for a 59-50 lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. Reese finished with 10 points in the quarter. The Terrapins extended the advantage to 75-64 with 3:08 to play. Jacy Sheldon then scored Ohio State's last eight points.

Reese was 6 of 14 from the floor and 9-of-10 shooting at the free-throw line. Diamond Miller added 18 points for Maryland. Mimi Collins had 12 points and Katie Benzan 11.

Taylor Mikesell had 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting to lead Ohio State. Sheldon finished with 22 points. The pair made eight of the Buckeyes' 11 3-pointers.

Maryland plays at ninth-ranked Michigan on Sunday before concluding its regular season hosting Indiana on Feb. 25. Ohio State, which has three conference games remaining, hosts Wisconsin on Sunday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

