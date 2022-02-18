Alexa
Martinez carries Wagner past Sacred Heart 76-67

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 11:12
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Will Martinez had a career-high 25 points as Wagner won its seventh consecutive road game, defeating Sacred Heart 76-67 on Thursday night.

Alex Morales added 20 points for the Seahawks. Morales also had seven rebounds. Raekwon Rogers had seven rebounds for Wagner (18-3, 12-1 Northeast Conference).

Tyler Thomas had 19 points for the Pioneers (8-18, 4-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Aaron Clarke added 17 points. Nico Galette had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 13:10 GMT+08:00

