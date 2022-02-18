Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jackson scores 21 to lead UAB past Rice 92-68

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 11:21
Jackson scores 21 to lead UAB past Rice 92-68

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quan Jackson had 21 points as UAB stretched its home winning streak to eight games, routing Rice 92-68 on Thursday night.

Jackson shot 9 for 11 from the floor. He added nine rebounds.

KJ Buffen had 17 points and 11 rebounds for UAB (20-6, 10-3 Conference USA). Michael Ertel added 14 points. Jordan Walker had 10 points and 12 assists.

Mylyjael Poteat had 12 points for the Owls (14-11, 6-7) as did Travis Evee. Carl Pierre had 10 points.

The Blazers evened the season series against the Owls. Rice defeated UAB 85-80 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 13:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"