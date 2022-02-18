Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McKnight leads Western Kentucky past Charlotte 77-67

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 11:08
McKnight leads Western Kentucky past Charlotte 77-67

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 22 points as Western Kentucky beat Charlotte 77-67 on Thursday night. Camron Justice added 20 points for the Hilltoppers. Justice also had seven assists.

Jairus Hamilton had 15 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky (16-11, 8-6 Conference USA), which won its sixth consecutive game. Jamarion Sharp added four blocks.

Austin Butler had 21 points for the 49ers (13-12, 6-7). Jahmir Young added 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Aly Khalifa had 12 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the 49ers for the season. Western Kentucky defeated Charlotte 78-59 on Feb. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 13:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"