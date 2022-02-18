Alexa
Late jump shot by Boum carries UTEP past Louisiana Tech

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 11:00
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Souley Boum had 31 points and 11 rebounds and UTEP beat Louisiana Tech 63-60 on Thursday night.

Bonke Maring gave UTEP a 58-53 lead with 30 seconds left and Jamal Bieniemy added two free throws in the closing seconds.

Boum shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and Alfred Hollins had seven rebounds for UTEP (15-10, 8-5 Conference USA).

Cobe Williams had 19 points for the Bulldogs (18-7, 9-4). Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 15 points and 13 rebounds. David Green had eight rebounds.

The Miners leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech defeated UTEP 64-52 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 13:08 GMT+08:00

