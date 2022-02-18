Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brown scores 26 to lead Louisiana-Lafayette over ULM 78-77

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 10:57
Brown scores 26 to lead Louisiana-Lafayette over ULM 78-77

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien hit the first of two free throws with two seconds left to lift Louisiana-Lafayette to a 78-77 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday night.

Jordan Brown had 26 points and Jalen Dalcourt added 16 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (11-13, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Julien contributed 15 points.

Louisiana-Lafayette posted a season-high 20 assists.

Andre Jones had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Warhawks (13-14, 5-10). Russell Harrison added 16 points. Elijah Gonzales had 13 points and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 13:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"