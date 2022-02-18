Alexa
Cohill scores 31 to carry Youngstown St. over UIC 88-79

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 10:53
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had a career-high 31 points as Youngstown State beat Illinois-Chicago 88-79 on Thursday night.

Cohill shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and was 13 for 15 from the line. He added eight rebounds and seven assists.

Michael Akuchie had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Youngstown State (17-11, 11-7 Horizon League). Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 13 points. Myles Hunter had 10 points.

Damaria Franklin had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (10-15, 6-10). Jace Carter added 17 points. Zion Griffin had 16 points.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Flames for the season. Youngstown State defeated Illinois-Chicago 66-64 on Feb. 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

