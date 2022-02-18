Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Culinary Institute of Taiwan donates campus to National Open University

Campus with area of 13.8 hectares is worth over NT$200 million

  166
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/18 11:56
The Culinary Institute of Taiwan Campus. (Facebook, The Culinary Institute of Taiwan photo)

The Culinary Institute of Taiwan Campus. (Facebook, The Culinary Institute of Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After closing in 2021 due to a lack of students, the Culinary Institute of Taiwan (CIT) has decided to donate its campus to the National Open University (NOU) to promote diverse learning and a creative economy.

UDN reported that the NOU plans to transform the campus’ 13.8 hectares of land and seven buildings into a “regional revitalization park,” which will include facilities for a community college, women’s college, and labor college. NOU President Chen Sung-po (陳松柏), who hopes to work with the Hualien County Government to hold courses and events, recently visited officials for relevant discussions.

Chen said the regional revitalization park can be a site for the government to organize learning programs while the school can offer online and social courses. The Hualien County Government suggested the school may develop programs that provide accommodation so students from other parts of Taiwan can immerse themselves in Hualien’s natural environment and Indigenous culture.

Former Hualien County Culture Affairs Bureau head Shen Chung-yuan (沈中元) said the NOU and the Hualien County Government can apply to establish an artists’ village with the Ministry of Culture (MOC) and introduce local artists to the campus. Another idea would be to promote organic farming since Hualien County has the largest area of organic farms in Taiwan.

The CIT campus is located in Shoufeung Township; the school announced its decision to suspend admissions in 2021. Based on the region’s market price, UDN estimated the land value of the campus to be over NT$200 million (US$7.17 million).
Culinary Institute of Taiwan
CIT
National Open University
NOU
Hualien County
campus
donation
lifelong learning
diverse learning
creative economy

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
2022/02/16 14:57
Taiwan's Hsinchu donates masks to Palauan state
Taiwan's Hsinchu donates masks to Palauan state
2022/02/10 09:40
Taipei Blood Center calls for donations as supplies running at critically low levels
Taipei Blood Center calls for donations as supplies running at critically low levels
2022/02/04 20:03
Taiwan's Medigen COVID-19 vaccine donation arrives in Somaliland
Taiwan's Medigen COVID-19 vaccine donation arrives in Somaliland
2022/01/31 11:52
Taiwan donates 100 tonnes of typhoon aid to Philippines
Taiwan donates 100 tonnes of typhoon aid to Philippines
2022/01/27 12:50