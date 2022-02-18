Culinary Institute of Taiwan donates campus to National Open University

The Culinary Institute of Taiwan Campus. (Facebook, The Culinary Institute of Taiwan photo) The Culinary Institute of Taiwan Campus. (Facebook, The Culinary Institute of Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After closing in 2021 due to a lack of students, the Culinary Institute of Taiwan (CIT) has decided to donate its campus to the National Open University (NOU) to promote diverse learning and a creative economy.

UDN reported that the NOU plans to transform the campus’ 13.8 hectares of land and seven buildings into a “regional revitalization park,” which will include facilities for a community college, women’s college, and labor college. NOU President Chen Sung-po (陳松柏), who hopes to work with the Hualien County Government to hold courses and events, recently visited officials for relevant discussions.

Chen said the regional revitalization park can be a site for the government to organize learning programs while the school can offer online and social courses. The Hualien County Government suggested the school may develop programs that provide accommodation so students from other parts of Taiwan can immerse themselves in Hualien’s natural environment and Indigenous culture.

Former Hualien County Culture Affairs Bureau head Shen Chung-yuan (沈中元) said the NOU and the Hualien County Government can apply to establish an artists’ village with the Ministry of Culture (MOC) and introduce local artists to the campus. Another idea would be to promote organic farming since Hualien County has the largest area of organic farms in Taiwan.

The CIT campus is located in Shoufeung Township; the school announced its decision to suspend admissions in 2021. Based on the region’s market price, UDN estimated the land value of the campus to be over NT$200 million (US$7.17 million).