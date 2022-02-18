Alexa
DeJulius lifts Cincinnati past Wichita St. 85-76

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 10:29
CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius registered 17 points and six assists as Cincinnati beat Wichita State 85-76 on Thursday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 15 points and six rebounds for Cincinnati (17-9, 7-6 American Athletic Conference). John Newman III added 13 points. Abdul Ado had four blocks.

Ricky Council IV had 17 points for the Shockers (13-10, 4-7). Dexter Dennis and Tyson Etienne each had 14 points.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Shockers for the season. Cincinnati defeated Wichita State 61-57 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 13:07 GMT+08:00

