Davis carries Delaware over Elon 71-62

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 10:43
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jyare Davis had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Delaware to a 71-62 win over Elon on Thursday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 17 points for Delaware (18-9, 9-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Ryan Allen added 13 points and Kevin Anderson had 12 points.

Darius Burford had 21 points for the Phoenix (8-20, 5-10). Hunter McIntosh added 16 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Delaware defeated Elon 80-77 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 13:06 GMT+08:00

