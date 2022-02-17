Temperature Transmitter Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

Temperature Transmitter Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Temperature Transmitter Market by region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.

In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Temperature Transmitter Market.

A temperature transmitter is a type of electrical instrument which interfaces a temperature sensor (i.e. thermistor, thermocouple, or RTD) to a measurement or control device (such as data logger, loop controller, display, recorder, etc.). Usually, temperature transmitters amplify, filter noise, isolate, linearize, and transform the input signal from the sensor then deliver to a consistent output signal to the control device. Ordinary electrical output signals consumed in manufacturing plants are of 4-20mA or 0-10V DC ranges.

For instance, 4mA could represent 0°C and 20mA means 100°C. Growing demand from mining and power industries, increasing investments in automation industries and rising demand for wireless and non-intrusive temperature measurement capabilities are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in India, it is estimated that mining industry production was 5.3% in 2017, an increase from 4.3% in 2016, as per the Statista.

Similarly, the U.S. mines produced a projected USD 82.2 billion of raw mineral materials in 2018, a 3% increase over the reviewed total of USD 79.7 billion in 2017, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Owing to surging mining industries, the acceptance of temperature transmitter is growing at significant rate over the forecast period. Moreover, surging developments in temperature transmitter technology is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, high initial cost of pressure transmitter may act as a major restraint for the growth of global temperature transmitter market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Temperature Transmitter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand from automotive industry along with increasing utilization for residential HVAC systems in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growth in manufacturing activities due to low manufacturing costs and supportive local government, rapid industrialization, and growing demand for energy capacity expansion would be influencing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Endress+Hauser AG

Spectris PLC

General Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Emerson Electric

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Novus Automation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermistor

Thermocouple

By Mounting Setups:

Field Mounting

Rail Mounting

Head Mounting

By End-User:

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Metal and Mining

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Temperature Transmitter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

