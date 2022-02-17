Protective Relay Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities

Protective Relay Market is valued approximately at USD 3.82 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

A protective relay is a type of relay device, which is mainly designed to trip a circuit breaker, when a fault is spotted. It is an automatic gadget which can sense any abnormal situation such as faults of the electric circuit. It also assist in removing the spotted faulty portion from rest of the circuit. Protective relays plays a vital role in various fields, comprising equipment protection, power generation and transmission & distribution. They are installed in the circuit to reduce the electrical breakdowns affected by the fault currents and transients that flow via the circuit, and to alleviate their effects. Surging investment in transmission & distribution infrastructure and renewable sources, increase in power production capacity worldwide and rapid growth in urbanization & industrialization are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, As per the T&D World, electric utilities would invest around USD 3.2 trillion globally in the new and replacement of transmission & distribution infrastructure during 2017-2027. Also, according to the European commission, it is estimated that $28.44 billion is required to be invested in renewable sources between 2020 and 2050. These initiatives aims to strengthen the demand for protective relay around the world. Moreover, growing demand for electronic devices along with surging utility of high-voltage direct current transmission is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecast years. However, high installation and maintenance cost is one of the major factors responsible for the hampering the growth of global Protective Relay market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Protective Relay Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in investment in renewable sector coupled with the modernization of grid infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Further, growing infrastructural development in India & China due to the increasing economic growth in these countries is further expected to spur the demand of protective relay over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric

Eaton Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Fanox Electronic

Basler Electric

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Voltage Range:

High-Voltage Protective Relay

Medium-Voltage Protective Relay

Low-Voltage Protective Relay

By Application:

Feeder Protection

Transmission Line Protection

Motor Protection

Transformer Protection

Generator Protection

By End-User

Utilities

Industries

Renewable

Marine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Protective Relay Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

