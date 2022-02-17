AR & VR Display Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast | eMagin (US), Kopin (US)

AR & VR Display Market is valued approximately at USD 1.31 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.8 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Augmented reality(AR) is a technology featured in Industry 4.0 trend. The AR devices provide real world experience through computer generated perceptual information that creates objects and real-world environment. While, Virtual reality(VR) is a simulated experience similar to or completely different from the real world. This includes entertainment (gaming) and educational training.

These are head mounted display goggles which provide fully enclosed visual feedback. Further, increasing adoption of AR and VR devices in various sectors with growing use of micro-displays in AR and VR devices, increasing demand for OLED in AR and VR devices and rising technological advancement are the major factors fueling the growth of the overall market. However, the deployment of full-screen alternatives, limited content availability and competition from existing devices with traditional displays are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global AR & VR Display market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the use in applications such as enterprise, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer, and commercial and utilization of AR technologies for further advancements. Also, The US has many global players featuring AR products and solutions.

The presence of these global players makes the technology widely available and increases adoption in the North American market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for AR and VR displays from consumer, enterprise, commercial, and automotive applications. These applications offer huge prospective for the AR and VR market because of the increasing awareness among consumers and the rising adoption of new technologies in various industries, especially in countries such as China, India, and South Korea which would create lucrative growth prospects for the AR & VR Display market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Sony (Japan)

eMagin (US)

Kopin (US)

LG Display (South Korea)

Japan Display (Japan)

Syndiant (US)

AU Optronics (Taiwan)

Barco (Belgium)

Seiko Epson (Japan)

BOE Technology (China)

HOLOEYE Photonics (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

AR Head-Mounted Display

VR Head-Mounted Display

AR Head-Up Display

Projector

By Technology:

Artificial Reality

Virtual Reality

By Application:

Consumer

Gaming

Sports and Entertainment

Commercial

Enterprise (Manufacturing)

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

