Integration Platform as a Service (Ipaas) Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth and Forecast Assumptions 2022-2030 | (CAGR) of 37.4%

Integration Platform as a Service (Ipaas) Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Integration Platform as a Service (Ipaas) Market by region.

The global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market size was US$ 2.8 billion in 2021. The global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market size is forecast to grow to US$ 48.3 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The increasing demand for automation across all verticals is the primary factor driving the market growth.

Growing technological advancements and increasing inclination towards cloud-based solutions are expected to propel market growth. IT professionals have been focusing on introducing the best services through a private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market.

In addition, rising demand for cloud-based platforms for business agility and digitalization to enhance the workflow is forecast to benefit the global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market during the study period.

The shortage of skilled professionals and high installation costs may hamper the growth of the global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America holds the largest share in the global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market. North America is home to various industry players contributing to the region’s growth. Moreover, the growing penetration of cloud-based services across all verticals will benefit the regional market. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a high growth rate, owing to the rising demand for advanced integration solutions and growing consumer inclination towards cloud-based platforms for business activities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic abruptly raised the demand for cloud-based platforms as it became one of the prominent solutions to survive in the market. Due to travel restrictions and lockdown in various countries, companies had no choice but to offer work-from-home facilities to employees. Thus, it increased the demand for digitalization across all verticals.

In addition, the demand for digital payment methods increased rapidly. BFSI sector had to update the infrastructure in order to cater to the public demand. Thus, the global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market witnessed significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telecommunication also became one of the rapidly growing verticals during the pandemic. Thus, it became a significant benefit for the service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

SnapLogic, Inc.

Scribe Software Corporation Celigo, Inc.

Dell Boomi Inc.

IBM Corporation

MuleSoft, Inc.

Informatica Corporation

DBSync Ltd

Jitterbit, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market segmentation focuses on Deployment, Organizations Size, Service, Vertical, and Region.

Insight by Deployment Type

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Insight by Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Insight by Service Type

Application Integration

Data Transformation

Real-Time Monitoring and Integration

Training and Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Cloud Service Orchestration

Insight by Vertical

Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Life Sciences

Others

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

